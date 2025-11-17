A SENATOR said on Monday he filed a bill proposing to automatically regularize business process outsourcing (BPO) workers after their six-month probation, in a bid to crack down on labor contractualization.

Senator Rafael T. Tulfo said he sought to strengthen job security for BPO workers by filing Senate Bill No. 1493, which mandates companies to consider outsourcing employees as permanent workers after completing their training, granting them government-mandated benefits such as healthcare.

A copy of the measure was not made immediately available, but according to Mr. Tulfo, the measure also proposes to grant BPO workers an entry-level monthly wage of P36,000.

“The key proposal of the bill also includes access to medical benefits upon joining a BPO company, rather than only after regularization,” Mr. Tulfo said in a statement.

By law, workers must be considered permanent employees after six months, entitling them to state-mandated benefits. But some firms have skirted the rule by resorting to end-of-contract arrangements. Permanent workers are entitled to 13th month pay, health insurance and leave credits.

Mr. Tulfo also aims to enhance workplace protections for BPO workers during times of calamities by mandating automatic work suspensions for the sector during strong storms, earthquakes, volcanic eruptions and other “such states of calamity.”

He also proposed that BPO work be considered voluntary during heavy rain, with those proceeding to work being entitled to additional hazard pay.

“Recently, some BPO companies were reportedly accused of endangering employees during Super Typhoon Uwan as workers were ordered to physically report for work, forcing them to wade through floodwaters, endure power outages and risk their safety,” he said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio