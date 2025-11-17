THE Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) on Monday said that videos posted on social media by former Party-list Rep. Elizaldy S. Co will not be considered actionable evidence in its ongoing probes, unless formally verified or submitted under oath.

ICI Executive Director Brian Keith F. Hosaka said the commission gives weight only to evidence that is “sworn, verified, or otherwise legally admissible” under established rules of procedure.

“First of all, the commission is determining whether this is verified information or acceptable evidence,” he told a press briefing.

Mr. Hosaka said that while the disclosures made by Mr. Co have stirred public interest, their probative value remains limited unless accompanied by a sworn affidavit.

He added that it would have been “a significant development” had Mr. Co made his statements under oath, noting that this would allow the commission to treat the information as competent evidence.

Under evidentiary rules, he said, videos must be “untampered, continuous, and validated” by the person who recorded them.

Because of these requirements, Mr. Hosaka said unverified videos “have no evidentiary weight” and cannot be used as the basis for any official action.

Mr. Hosaka also urged Mr. Co to return to the Philippines and testify in person before the commission, which has already invited him twice despite reports that he remains outside the country.

“We want to hear his statements under oath before the commission. It is important that he is here in person, testifying under oath so his testimony can be credible,” he said.

This comes after Mr. Co’s three-part video series accused the country’s highest officials, including President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., of being involved in a massive corruption scheme.

This also prompted the National Unity Party to urge the ICI to fast-track its investigation into the flood control mess, calling for “full cooperation” from former Speaker Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez and other senior officials named in videos released by Mr. Co.

“I think it’s convenient for former congressman Zaldy Co to point out, to throw the blame to the more authoritative figure,” Lanao del Sur Rep. Ziaur-Rahman Alonto Adiong said in a separate media briefing. “That’s the speaker and that’s the president so that he can appear as the least guilty.”

House Deputy Speaker and Antipolo Rep. Ronaldo V. Puno said in the same briefing that Mr. Co was removed as head of the House budget panel in January after the committee lost trust in him following last year’s controversy during the drafting of the 2025 national budget.

“He was removed by Congress because no one has trust in him anymore that time,” he said in Filipino. Mr. Co had said he stepped down as the House’s budget panel head due to “pressing health issues.”

“Many had lost trust in him,” said Mr. Puno.

STATE WITNESS

Meanwhile, the commission on Monday also clarified developments involving former Public Works Undersecretary Roberto R. Bernardo, who submitted a second supplemental affidavit and informed the ICI that he has applied for inclusion under the witness protection program (WPP).

His submission prompted the commission to call off the scheduled hearing that morning, as the law bars him from disclosing information related to his application as a state witness.

Mr. Hosaka said Mr. Bernardo’s affidavit, also filed before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee last week, has been accepted for study and inclusion in the ICI’s investigation.

He added that because the law prohibits Mr. Bernardo from disclosing information related to his WPP application, the commission cannot compel him to appear at hearings.

In a separate comment to reporters, the Department of Justice (DoJ) said it cannot release information regarding any potential WPP application, citing confidentiality under Section 7 of Republic Act No. 6981.

“All proceedings and actions taken in the Witness Protection Program shall be kept confidential,” DoJ spokesperson Raphael Niccolo L. Martinez said.

The ICI said it continues its parallel inspections of flood control projects nationwide, including eight sites in Cebu examined on Nov. 16.

The inspection team, led by Special Adviser Gen. Rodolfo Azurin, Jr., was joined by officials from the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), the Armed Forces of the Philippines, and the Philippine National Police.

In a statement, the ICI said that according to DPWH, several of the inspected projects were implemented by contractors identified by the President in his Ulat sa Bayan press conference.

The commission said its engineers remain in Cebu to verify whether project specifications were met, and that inspections will continue in other areas in the coming weeks. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking and Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio