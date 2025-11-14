Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara denied any involvement in the anomalous infrastructure projects in the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

“We reject any insinuation made today that we were involved in anomalous projects. In my 21 years in government, we have never been involved in corruption,” he said in a social media post on Friday.

This comes after former DPWH Undersecretary Roberto M. Bernardo, in a Senate blue ribbon committee hearing, claimed that Education Undersecretary Trygve L. Olaivar received a 12% cut in infrastructure projects during Mr. Angara’s term as the chair of the Senate Finance Committee.

Mr. Bernardo noted that he first met Mr. Olaivar in 2010 while working for then-senator Ramon “Bong” B. Revilla, Jr.

The latter has then worked under the late Senator Edgardo J. Angara and his son.

“Usec. Trygve and I also had transactions concerning Senator Angara between 2019 and 2024, where Usec. Trygve received deliveries representing 12% of the projects of Senator Sonny Angara when the latter was chairman of finance (committee),” Mr. Bernardo said.

In September, Mr. Bernardo also said that Mr. Olaivar had demanded a 15% cut from P2.85 billion-worth of infrastructure projects, allegedly for Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin.—Almira Louise S. Martinez