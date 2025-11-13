BAGUIO CITY — Typhoon Fung-wong, locally called Uwan’s wrath in Nueva Vizcaya left P307.5 million in agriculture and infrastructure damage, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) reported.

Partial reports placed damage to agriculture and infrastructure at P250 million and P53.7 million, respectively, while livestock damage amounted to P3.8 million.

A total of 5,575 houses were affected — 5,141 partially damaged and 434 totally destroyed.

The figures could still climb as field inspections continue.

Officials explained that the report only covers properties owned by the Provincial Government.

Damage to roads, schools, and other facilities under the municipal, barangay, or national government has not yet been included.

The Nueva Vizcaya Provincial Police Office confirmed four storm-related deaths: five-year-old twins from Kayapa, a 10-year-old boy from Kasibu, and a 30-year-old man from Quezon. All were killed in landslides.

Several areas are still difficult to reach due to landslides and damaged bridges. — Artemio A. Dumlao