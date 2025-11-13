By Erika Mae P. Sinaking

THE Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) said on Thursday it will recommend next week the filing of charges against at least three sitting or former senators for alleged corruption tied to flood control projects.

ICI chairman Andres B. Reyes, Jr. said that the new recommendations would add to a growing list of lawmakers under scrutiny for alleged misuse of public works funds.

“We will be filing cases at least against three sitting or former senators. At least three next week,” Mr. Reyes told reporters at a briefing.

He did not identify the senators, but noted the fresh complaint will bring the number of senators tagged in the flood mess to five. The ICI earlier referred cases against Senators Jose “Jinggoy” P. Estrada and Joel J. Villanueva.

The Commission last month endorsed criminal and administrative charges against Mr. Estrada, Mr. Villanueva, former Ako Bicol Rep. Elizaldy S. Co, and several Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials over an alleged kickback scheme in infrastructure projects. The report cited possible violations of laws on bribery, corruption of public officers, and plunder.

Mr. Reyes noted that the ICI had already referred one case involving a former House member (Mr. Co), but declined to confirm whether additional House lawmakers were part of the next batch of complaints.

“We are still evaluating the records and findings as they come,” he said.

FIFTH INTERIM REPORT

Also on Thursday, the ICI submitted its fifth interim report and recommendation to Ombudsman Jesus Crispin C. Remulla, endorsing the filing of criminal and administrative charges against DPWH officials and a private contractor over a P74.1-million “ghost project” in Hagonoy, Bulacan.

The ICI said the project — Construction of Riverbank Protection Structure at Barangay Carillo, Hagonoy, Bulacan — was “entirely non-existent” despite being fully paid for by the DPWH-Bulacan First District Engineering Office.

The ICI said several DPWH officials may have been negligent in ensuring proper project execution and prudent disbursement of public funds.

The commission’s preliminary findings covered a contractor and six former DPWH engineers, including Henry C. Alcantara and Brice Ericson D. Hernandez, who have earlier testified in congressional hearings.

The commission urged the Ombudsman to file cases for malversation, falsification of public documents, and violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (RA 3019) and the Government Procurement Reform Act (RA 9184).

“The evidence warrants prosecution to redress the grave injury inflicted upon the Government and the public interest,” the ICI said.

Former DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan, who flew to the United States earlier this week, was also recommended for review for possible violations of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees, the third time, along with former undersecretaries Roberto M. Bernardo and Maria Catalina E. Cabral.

NO STRUCTURE BUILT

The project, implemented by Darcy & Anna Builders & Trading, was awarded in February 2024 with a contract cost of P74.11 million. However, a technical inspection by the Commission on Audit’s (CoA) fraud audit office found that no riverbank protection structure was ever constructed at the specified coordinates.

Satellite images taken on Feb. 29, 2024, and Oct. 15, 2025, confirmed that no work had been done in the area, according to the ICI’s findings.

“Based on the technical inspection conducted at the actual project site, the CoA found that a structure was non-existent,” the report said. “The DPWH officials appeared to have prepared documents to obtain payments for non-existent works, acting with manifest partiality and evident bad faith.”

The audit also found a lack of required documentation, such as geotagged photos, test results, and final acceptance certificates — further supporting what the report called an “intent to deceive the government.”

It added that a Notice of Disallowance had already been issued by CoA in August 2025 over the project’s disbursements due to missing supporting papers, in violation of Presidential Decree No. 1445.

NEXT STEPS

Mr. Reyes said the report is part of a broader probe into irregularities in DPWH flood control projects. He added that the commission urged a comprehensive review of the project’s planning and procurement process, from its in-clusion in the General Appropriations Act to post-audit disbursements, to determine the extent of accountability and identify all officials involved in the scheme.

“We are unearthing a web of corruption that spans multiple districts,” he said. “This case is one of many that shows how deeply entrenched the misuse of public funds has become.”

The ICI is set to resume its hearing on Nov. 17, with the possibility of shifting to livestreaming still under review. “We’re still studying that,” Mr. Reyes told reporters, adding that the commission may provide an update on the matter next week