TROPICAL storm Fung-wong, locally known as Uwan, which re-entered the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday evening, is expected to continue weakening due to unfavorable conditions and land interaction upon making landfall in Taiwan, the state weather bureau said.

In its 5 p.m. advisory, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Uwan, which has maximum sustained winds of 75 kilometer per hour (kph) and gusts reaching up to 90 kph, is now approaching southern Taiwan.

It was last located 210 km northwest of Itbayat, Batanes.

Uwan claimed the lives of 27 people and injured 36, as of Nov. 12, according to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

Wind Signal No. 1 remains in effect over Batanes, where minimal to minor wind impacts are expected, PAGASA said. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana