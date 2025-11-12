THE IT and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) said that its member companies operate within the bounds of existing labor regulations and advisories even amid typhoons and other calamities.

“During the recent weather disturbance, companies implemented their respective business continuity plans to ensure the safety of employees while maintaining essential client operations,” the organization said in a statement on Wednesday.

Citing the memorandum circular issued by the Office of the President, the IBPAP said that the suspension of private sector work is left to the discretion of employers.

“Guided by this directive, IBPAP member companies continued operations as their global clients expected of them, doing much more than ‘business as usual’ for their employees,” it said.

“Management discretion always placed primacy on the health and safety of their employees and went beyond standard company processes and practices under normal conditions,” it added.

It said that employers considered internal risk assessments and provided additional benefits and conveniences to employees who opted to work on-site.

“In foreseen work disturbances due to typhoons or extreme weather, employers offered flexibility to work onsite or remotely, according to their employees’ preference and as conditions permitted,” it added.

The group stressed the importance of business continuity as the information technology and business process management (IT-BPM) industry supports mission-critical operations across healthcare, telecommunications, banking, and other essential sectors.

“The ability to sustain operations even during emergencies is part of the industry’s responsibility to both its employees and its clients, ensuring continuity of livelihoods and services that millions around the world depend on,” it added.

Further, the group stated that it has ongoing engagements with the Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) to protect IT-BPM workers. — Justine Irish D. Tabile