The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced on Wednesday that it will proceed with preparations for the 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan elections (BSKE), following the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision affirming the law setting a four-year term.

The Comelec said the decision provides clarity on the schedule and terms of office of barangay and SK officials, ending long-running speculations over election timing.

“This, hopefully, would finally put an end to endless speculations concerning the BSKE. Now that the SC has spoken, the Comelec can now focus on our timelines and our preparations,” Comelec Chairman George Erwin M. Garcia said in a statement.

The high court ruled that Republic Act No. 12232 is a “term-setting law” rather than a poll-postponement measure. The slight shift in the election date for Barangay and SK elections does not fall under the guidelines used for postponing elections, the SC said.

The ruling upheld that the adjustment from a three-year to a four-year term is consistent with constitutional authority and does not infringe on voting rights.

The poll body confirmed that the next Barangay and SK elections will be set for Nov. 2, 2026, and that subsequent polls will follow every four years thereafter.

Comelec said it will now move forward with preparations, including setting timelines and coordinating with local offices for electoral process. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking