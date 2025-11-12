A PHILIPPINE senator on Wednesday called for the implementation of a digital platform that would provide real-time view of the country’s food supply, crop production, imports, and prices.

“We need a system that shows the real picture from farm to market, with accurate data, we can prevent overproduction, stop speculative pricing, and ensure fair prices for both farmers and consumers,” Senator Maria Imelda “Imee” R. Marcos, said in a statement.

She added that the digital dashboard would allow the public to access data on crop production, imports, and prices that would allow farmers, consumers, and policymakers to make informed decisions.

Ms. Marcos said that the platform will track crop yields, planting and harvest schedules, import volumes, and farmgate-to-retail prices.

“By consolidating this information, the government can import only when necessary, reduce waste, stabilize prices, and strengthen local production,” she said. “Data should drive our food policy not guesswork or middlemen.” — Adrian H. Halili