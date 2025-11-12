THE Philippines’ homegrown rice variety NSIC Rc218, popularly known as Mabango and sold locally as Dinorado, has won silver at the 2025 World’s Best Rice Award in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Chosen from 30 entries representing rice giants such as Thailand, India, and Australia, Mabango was chosen for its distinctive fragrance, tenderness, and flavor. Vietnam’s ST25 and Cambodia’s Phka Rumdoul varieties tied for gold.

Developed in 2009 by the Department of Agriculture-Philippine Rice Research Institute, Mabango also won third place in the same competition last year.

Rowena Sadicon, founder of the Philippine Rice Industry Stakeholders Movement, which submitted the entry, said the victory highlights the growing competitiveness of Filipino farmers.

“This win isn’t just about quality. It’s about identity — a reminder that the Philippines is not only the world’s largest rice importer, but also a nation capable of producing world-class, sustainable, and export-worthy rice,” Ms. Sadicon was quoted as saying in a statement.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said in a statement that the achievement is a “proof that our farmers and scientists can stand with the world’s best,” and expressed hope that the Philippines could once again be-come a rice exporter. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel