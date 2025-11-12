USERS of the Government Service Insurance System’s (GSIS) mobile application has reached 2 million, driven by the state pension fund’s digital transformation.

“Reaching two million users for GSIS Touch is a clear signal that we are on the right track with our digital-first approach,” GSIS President and General Manager Jose Arnulfo “Wick” A. Veloso said in a statement on Wednesday. “This is particularly relevant at this time, when our members and pensioners need immediate, quick, and convenient access to services like emergency loans. The milestone represents two million members who can now get the help they need without leaving their homes nor wait in line.”

The number of GSIS Touch users represented a significant portion of the state pension fund’s more than 2.7 million members and pensioners.

GSIS said this came as 99.6% of its services have been fully digitalized.

GSIS Touch was launched in 2020 and provides 24/7 access to GSIS services such as loan application, claims filing, and real-time status tracking.

The app also generates a GSIS Digital ID to replace physical Unified Multi-Purpose Identification (UMID) card.

By mid-2025, GSIS said the majority of its loan applications and service requests were initiated through the app.

The state pension fund’s digitalization has resulted in improved efficiencies, such as a 77% reduction in processing time online enrollment through the app. — Aaron Michael C. Sy