FORMER Senator Juan Ponce Enrile is currently in the intensive care unit (ICU) with “slim” chances of surviving, a senator said on Tuesday.

“I have information that our former colleague, is currently in the intensive care unit of an undisclosed hospital suffering from pneumonia,” Senator Jose “Jinggoy” P. Estrada said during Tuesday’s session.

“I heard from a reliable source, a very, very reliable source, that he has slim chances of surviving,” he added.

The 101-year-old Mr. Enrile advises President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. as his chief legal counsel since 2022. He had also served Mr. Marcos’ father and namesake, as minister for justice and defense under the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos.

He also served as the 21st Senate President from 2008 to 2013 and as a four-term senator.

He was also among those involved in the multibillion-peso pork barrel scam, where lawmakers had siphoned off funding from the Priority Development Assistance Fund. He was acquitted of charges last month.

A short prayer, led by Senator Joel J. Villanueva, was also offered during the plenary session, followed by a moment of silence.

The Presidential Palace and Mr. Enrile’s family is yet to issue a statement on the matter. — Adrian H. Halili