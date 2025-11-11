SENATE PRESIDENT Vicente “Tito” C. Sotto III on Tuesday said that he remains confident that he would retain his position despite hearing potential coup rumors, ahead of the Senate resumption.

“(I’ve heard) one or two stories that someone was going around and talking to others that’s all,” Mr. Sotto told reporters.

The Senate resumed its plenary session on Tuesday, following a month-long break.

“For me I will leave it to my peers,” he added. “The Senate President should always leave it to the wisdom and the trust and confidence of his colleagues.”

Separately, Senate Minority Leader Alan Peter S. Cayetano denied that there was a coup ongoing, noting their focus on upcoming budget deliberations.

“People always talk about it. Everyone in the minority wants to be in the majority. Everyone thinks they can do a better job,” he told reporters. “The minority now has a job to give better ideas for the budget.”

Mr. Sotto was elected as the Senate chief last September following a coup, led by then-minority legislators, as the chamber’s leadership under Senator Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero faced scrutiny over the flood control scandal. — Adrian H. Halili