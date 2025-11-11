LEGISLATORS reappointed Senator Panfilo “Ping” M. Lacson as the head of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, as it resumes its probe into the multibillion-peso flood control scandal.

During a plenary session on Tuesday, senators voted to reinstate Mr. Lacson as the committee’s chair, following his resignation from the post last month.

Mr. Lacson resigned due to criticism from fellow senators on his handling of the chamber’s probe on anomalous flood projects.

He said earlier that some senators publicly and secretly pursued the narrative that he was “zeroing in” on their colleagues and protecting members of the House of Representatives.

The Senate is investigating irregularities in multibillion-peso flood control projects, following reports that lawmakers and officials received kickbacks from infrastructure funds allocated since 2022.

On the sidelines, he said that nineteen members of the lower house are set to be invited to the Senate’s next hearing on Nov. 14, Friday, including former House Speaker Martin G. Romualdez.

“We’re extending our invitation to Zaldy Co, asking if he could participate via Zoom,” he told reporters. “Of course, if he is abroad, as we all know, so his testimony will not be valid unless he is in the premises of the Philippine embassy.”

“If not, he can testify and then after his testimony, he can ask the content of his affidavit to be affirmed before a consul wherever he is,” Mr. Lacson added.

He said that he has no current communication with Mr. Co, with the invitation only being sent to his address.

Mr. Co and Mr. Romualdez had previously denied any hand in the multibillion-peso flood control scheme.

“After the session this afternoon, we’ll buckle down to work and then that includes sending invitations through the Office of the Speaker of the House of Representatives,” he added.

The Blue Ribbon Committee, one of the Senate’s most powerful investigative bodies, has historically handled high-profile corruption cases involving public funds and government contracts. Its findings often lead to administrative or criminal recommendations against public officials. — Adrian H. Halili