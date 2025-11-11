THE Philippine Senate on Tuesday launched its redesigned and upgraded website, in a bid to ease transparency and accountability in the chamber.

“Today we are launching a new Senate website that strengthens the commitments we made as a democratic institution,” Senate President Vicente “Tito” C. Sotto III said in his address. “Notably the freedom of information, ease of access, transparency, and accountability to the Filipino people.”

He added that the redesigned website would make information easier to find, access, and understand.

Mr. Sotto said that it would also be easily accessed across all devices to navigate Senate documents, bills, and resolutions.

The platform would also allow the live broadcast of plenary sessions and committee hearings, and budget deliberations, that would enable the public to follow the proceedings.

“This is what freedom of information looks like in practice — giving citizens direct and convenient access to the work of their representatives,” he added.

The website also includes the Senate’s medical, social, and citizen support programs, among others. — Adrian H. Halili