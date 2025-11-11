A SENATOR has filed a bill seeking to create a commission that would handle labor disputes involving overseas Filipino workers (OFW), citing that migrant worker cases may be susceptible to backlogs or delays.

Senate Bill No. 1480, filed by Senator Rafael T. Tulfo, proposes the creation of a quasi-judicial body to resolve labor disputes arising from OFW employment contracts and violations of labor laws in the hiring, processing and termination of migrant workers.

“The National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) processes over 30,000 cases each year, making OFW cases especially susceptible to delays and backlogs,” he said in a separate statement on Tuesday.

Mr. Tulfo said that the proposed agency will have jurisdiction over all cases involving Filipino migrant workers, both land-based and sea-based.

“Although the NLRC is a well-established and vital organization, its responsibility extends to both local and overseas workers, resulting in a substantial increase in caseloads,” he added.

He added that cases related to OFWs such as illegal termination, unpaid wages, and various contract disputes are primarily handled by the NLRC.

The proposed commission seeks to expedite the handling of OFW complaints, allowing them to avoid prolonged procedures.

“Reports indicate that this large volume of cases has caused considerable delays, adversely affecting OFWs in their pursuit of justice,” he added.

He said that the proposed commission will also be linked to the Department of Migrant Workers in handling OFW cases.

The senator added that the structural alignment aims to promote a more coherent, cohesive, and consistent governmental policy regarding overseas employment.

Mr. Tulfo said that the proposed commission institutionalize a more effective and responsive justice mechanism, “thereby enhancing the protection of Filipino migrant workers and their families.” — Adrian H. Halili