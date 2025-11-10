THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) on Monday approved the release of P1.68 billion to replenish the Quick Response Funds (QRF) of several government agencies amid various calamities in the country including Super Typhoon Fung-wong, locally called Uwan.

In a statement on Monday, the DBM said it approved release of funding for the Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

The QRF is a stand-by emergency fund to support the aid, relief, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of calamity affected areas.

“The fund will also serve as a stand-by resource for agricultural recovery efforts in anticipation of future disasters, including the potential impacts of Super Typhoon Uwan,” the DBM said.

Of this, P1 billion was allocated to the DA aimed to boost recovery and rehabilitation programs in regions affected by African Swine Fever and recent tropical cyclones.

The DBM said the Agriculture department’s QRF will fund the provision of inputs for crops, livestock, poultry, and fisheries; repair of production and post-production facilities; and cash aid or tools for affected farmers and fishers.

Meanwhile, the government said P631.02 million will go to the DSWD for food packs and relief stockpiles, and P53.007 million to the PCG to bolster its disaster response, including search, rescue, and rehabilitation efforts.

“Typhoons and disasters caused significant damage to our agriculture, and the number one victims are our farmers and fisherfolk,” said Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman.

Super Typhoon Uwan has affected 1.4 million people or 426,000 families as it made landfall during the weekend, the Office of Civil Defense said on Monday. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante