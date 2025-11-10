THE PHILIPPINES on Monday said that it is seeking better cooperation with Hong Kong on the protection of overseas Filipino domestic help workers, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said.

“We see Hong Kong as a promising opportunity where Filipino domestic workers can improve their skills and receive training,” Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac said in a statement. “We have shown the world that our nation values human care.”

Hong Kong Labor Secretary Chris Sun said that he had met with Philippine officials, including Mr. Cacdac, to talk about the protection and wellbeing of Filipino overseas workers.

“During our meeting, both sides exchanged views on the protection and wellbeing of Filipino domestic helpers in Hong Kong, and we agreed to maintain close communication and cooperation to ensure the best possible support for them,” he added.

There are more than 200,000 Filipino domestic helpers currently employed in Hong Kong, making up about 10% of its workforce, according to the DMW.

Mr. Cacdac also thanked that Hong Kong government for providing a wage increase for foreign domestic workers.

The Minimum Allowable Wage for foreign domestic workers was raised by 2.2%, to HK$5,100 from the previous HK$4,990, according to its Department Advisory No. 3. — Adrian H. Halili