THE PHILIPPINE government pre-emptively evacuated about 1.18 million individuals as Super Typhoon Fung-Wong, locally called Uwan, intensified on Sunday, placing Catanduanes and nearby areas under Signal No. 5.

As of 4 p.m., the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) reported the government pre-emptively evacuated 1.18 million individuals, mainly from Bicol region (671,254), eastern Visayas (259,145) and Calabarzon (95,665). Other evacuees were from the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Metro Manila, Western Visayas, Negros Island Region and Central Visayas.

“In Region 5, they are currently experiencing strong winds with moderate to heavy rains, particularly in Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Catanduanes. Albay is experiencing moderate to strong winds with moderate rain,” OCD Deputy Administrator Bernardo Rafaelito Alejandro IV said in mixed English and Filipino in a briefing, streamed live on Facebook, on Sunday.

“All provinces have no power, except Sorsogon, as of 3 p.m.”

Mr. Alejandro said the OCD has received reports from the Bicol Region of one casualty due to drowning. He noted this is still for validation.

The state weather bureau reported Uwan continues to bring “life-threatening conditions” over Camarines Norte on Sunday, prompting it to raise tropical cyclone wind signal No. 5 over the northern portion of Catanduanes, Polillo Islands, the northern portion of Camarines Norte and the eastern portion of Camarines Sur.

It is also in effect over the southern portion of Quirino, the southeastern portion of Nueva Vizcaya, the northeastern portion of Nueva Ecija, and the central portion of Aurora.

In its 5 p.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) also placed surrounding provinces, including parts of Bicol, Calabarzon, and parts of Central Luzon and Northern Luzon under Signal No. 4, facing winds up to 184 kilometers per hour (kph).

Metro Manila, neighboring areas in Calabarzon, Central Luzon, other parts of Northern Luzon are under lower signals but remain at risk of storm-force winds, heavy rains, and coastal flooding as Uwan approaches.

Uwan was packing maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour near the center and gusts reaching 230 kph, making it one of the most powerful storms to hit the country this year.

The system was last located 110 kilometers north of Daet, Camarines Norte, moving west-northwestward at 30 kph.

The super typhoon is expected to make landfall over the central portion of Aurora province late on Sunday or early on Monday, possibly at peak intensity, before weakening as it crosses Northern Luzon’s mountainous terrain. It is, however, expected to remain as a typhoon throughout its passage over Northern Luzon.

PAGASA warned that due to its proximity, a direct hit over Calaguas and Polillo Islands is possible.

It added that heavy rainfall, storm surges, and strong gusts could persist even in areas outside the storm’s direct path.

CLASS AND WORK SUSPENSION

This prompted Malacañang and local government units to suspend government work and classes for Monday, Nov. 10

Malacañang ordered the suspension of work in state offices and classes across large parts of the country as Uwan is expected to bring widespread disruption, heavy rains, and strong winds.

Executive Secretary Lucas P. Bersamin signed Memorandum Circular No. 106 by authority of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr., suspending government work in Metro Manila, CAR, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, and Eastern Visayas on Monday.

Classes at all levels in those regions, as well as Western Visayas, Central Visayas, and the Negros Island Region, will also be suspended for two days, from Nov. 10 to 11.

The move follows the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council amid forecasts of Uwan’s “major impacts.”

Government agencies providing essential services — such as health, disaster response, and other vital operations — will continue to function, while others may adopt alternative work arrangements to maintain essential services, the circular stated.

Local governments outside the affected areas may issue separate suspension orders as needed, while work in private offices remains subject to the discretion of company heads, the Palace said.

The Philippines — one of the world’s most disaster-prone countries — faces around 20 tropical cyclones each year.

Uwan comes as authorities continue relief efforts for areas still recovering from Typhoon Kalmaegi (Tino), which caused deadly flash floods in the Visayas and Mindanao earlier this month.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. last Thursday placed the country under a state of calamity to allow for the easier disbursement of funds. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana