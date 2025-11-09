A SENATOR called on the Social Welfare department to monitor the release of government aid to survivors of Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally called Tino, in Cebu, following claims of unfair distribution.

In a statement on Sunday, Senator Erwin T. Tulfo called on the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to ensure all victims of Typhoon Tino received government assistance as some village officials have reportedly mislabeled their assistance forms.

“Some barangay personnel have made mislabelings on the DSWD forms of several victims of Typhoon Tino in the province of Cebu,” he said. “This is not the first time such an incident has happened, and it is disheartening that discrimination against disaster victims continues to occur.”

Mr. Tulfo said that his proposed Anti-Discrimination in the Delivery of Social Protection Programs Act would penalize discrimination in delivering aid.

Senate Bill No. 245 seeks to punish elective, discretionary, and discriminatory acts committed by government employees in the delivery of social protection programs to its beneficiaries to ensure fair and equitable distribution to all qualified individuals and families. — Adrian H. Halili