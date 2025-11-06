Tropical Storm Fung-Wong (international name), which will be locally named Uwan once it enters the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), has a high chance of developing into a super typhoon and may hit Isabela or Aurora, according to the state weather bureau.

The cyclone being monitored was located 1,660 kilometers east of northeastern Mindanao, with sustained winds of 75 kilometers per hour (kph) and gusts of up to 90 kph, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 5:00 p.m. advisory.

Due to its distance, it currently has no direct or indirect effects on any part of the country within the forecast period.

PAGASA noted that Fung-Wong is in a ‘quasi-stationary state’, meaning it is not moving from its location due to the presence of a high-pressure area in the northern part of the country.

On Friday, it is likely to intensify into a typhoon before entering PAR and may reach super typhoon strength before its initial landfall.

The provinces of Isabela or Aurora are likely to be the first areas to be hit. Fung-Wong is then expected to move across northern Luzon, possibly impacting the regions of Cordillera, Cagayan Valley, Ilocos, and parts of Central Luzon.

PAGASA said in an earlier press briefing that Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 5 may be raised in some affected areas.

This is the highest warning signal and is expected to bring extremely life-threatening winds of more than 185 kph.

In Metro Manila, Signal No. 1 may be raised, where minimal to minor life-threatening winds are expected.

PAGASA cautioned that the cyclone’s trajectory may still change while encouraging the public to continuously monitor their advisories, especially those in areas that could be affected. — Edg Adrian A. Eva