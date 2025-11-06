THE PHILIPPINES and Bangladesh are looking to sign a memorandum to improve labor ties, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) said, following a meeting between officials from the two countries.

“The meeting centered on the proposed Philippines-Bangladesh Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on labor migration management, highlighting cooperation on ethical recruitment, skills development, digitalization, and reintegration,” the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

The DMW said that Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac had met with Bangladeshi Foreign Secretary Mohammad Nazrul Islam and his delegation on Nov. 3.

“Secretaries Cacdac and Islam reaffirmed their shared dedication to protecting migrant workers and promoting decent work,” the statement said.

The agency added that the meeting also discussed potential reforms in fair salary standards and incentives.

“Both parties also provided updates on their partnership with the International Organization for Migration (IOM) and discussed reforms, such as fair salary standards and incentives for compliant employers,” it said.

The DMW said that Manila and Dhaka remain aligned in promoting transparent recruitment practices, stronger protection systems, and improved welfare for all migrant workers. — Adrian H. Halili