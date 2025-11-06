ABOITIZ FOUNDATION and Aboitiz business units, through their OneAboitiz initiative, mobilized over P3 million worth of relief and recovery operations in disaster-stricken communities in Cebu and other parts of Visayas and Mindanao following the onslaught of Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally called Tino.

In partnership with local government units, Aboitiz Foundation distributed 7,200 food packs and non-food items and delivered 158,000 liters of drinking water to more than 12,500 families in Cebu, Bohol, Negros Occidental, Iloilo, and Dinagat Islands.

“Our collective action shows what OneAboitiz is all about standing together for our people and our communities,” Sabin M. Aboitiz, chairman of the Aboitiz Foundation, was quoted as saying in a media release on Thursday.

“These floods remind us that while we can’t control nature, we can control how we respond with compassion, courage, and care. Let’s look out for one another, not just today but through the recovery that follows.”

Aboitiz Foundation, which kicked off relief distribution on Wednesday, will continue extending support this week to areas such as Cebu City, Mandaue, Liloan, Toledo, Talisay, and Balambang among others.

Aboitiz InfraCapital Water will particularly provide potable water, while AboitizPower distribution utilities, including Visayan Electric, Davao Light and Cotabato Light teams, will work to restore power lines downed by the typhoon.

Also among the Aboitiz units that supported the operations were: Aboitiz Renewables, Inc., Aboitiz Land, Aboitiz Economic Estates (Cebu), Aboitiz Foods and Coca-Cola Europacific Aboitiz. — CAT