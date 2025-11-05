AGRICULTURE Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. said on Wednesday that corn output could take a heavy hit after Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally called Tino, battered Visayas and parts of Mindanao.

“We’re not too worried about rice since the harvest is almost complete in major producing provinces, and most of the affected regions are not major producing areas. But we may have an issue with corn because about 33,000 hectares of cornfields were affected by Tino,” Mr. Tiu Laurel was quoted as saying in a statement.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) has ordered its regional field offices to conduct rapid damage assessments and prepare for a potentially stronger typhoon that could hit Northern Luzon over the weekend.

To support recovery efforts, the department will distribute P255 million worth of farm inputs, including rice, corn, and vegetable seeds; fingerlings; and biologics, to affected farmers and fisherfolk.

Fishers affected by Typhoon Tino may also be provided with boat repair and fuel assistance. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel