PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. told government agencies to keep year-end celebrations simple amid corruption and environmental issues hounding the country.

The reminder, jointly issued with the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) led by Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman, calls on all government agencies to exercise prudence in spending during the holiday season.

The administration’s directive follows a series of natural disasters — including earthquakes that struck parts of Visayas and Mindanao and typhoons that battered several regions in recent weeks.

“While celebrating milestones and camaraderie is important, let us not forget that many of our kababayans continue to struggle, especially those [who] are hit by recent calamities,” Ms. Pangandaman said in a separate statement.

The DBM issued a circular letter reiterating that all government entities — including government-owned and -controlled corporations, government financial institutions, state universities and colleges, and local government units — must strictly observe rules on the judicious use of public funds during Christmas and New Year activities.

The reminder cited Executive Order No. 292, Republic Act No. 6713, and Commission on Audit Circular No. 2012-003, which prohibit irregular, unnecessary, and extravagant expenditures such as luxury venue rentals, liquor purchases, or lavish parties funded by public money. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana