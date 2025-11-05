MCDONALD’S PHILIPPINES was named the Employer of the Year by the People’s Management Association of the Philippines (PMAP), citing its business and people management practices.

The fastfood chain was given the Exemplar Status for the National Capital Region by PMAP, the country’s premier organization for human resource practitioners and people managers.

The fastfood chain, which practices direct hiring and non-contractualization, noted that every McDonald’s store provides 80 to 100 new jobs.

At present, McDonald’s has over 800 stores nationwide with 70,000 workers.

It noted that 70% of McDonald’s employees are working students and are granted flexible work hours to help them continue their studies.

“Since opening our first store in 1981, we’ve contributed to economic growth and have provided employment and business opportunities for our franchisees, partner suppliers, and the communities we serve,” McDonald’s President and Chief Executive Officer Kenneth Yang said in a statement.

Golden Archers Development Corp. (GADC), which manages McDonald’s in the Philippines, recently secured a multi-unit franchise agreement with American fast food giant McDonald’s Corp. for a new 20-year franchise term in the Philippines.

“The new-term license also came at a time of accelerated growth, with the company opening and operating stores in virtually all provinces in the country, bringing the McDonald’s experience closer to every Filipino,” it said.

McDonald’s Philippines became a fully Filipino-owned company in 2005, with the Yang family as majority owners and tycoon Andrew L. Tan-led Alliance Global Group, Inc. is its investment partner. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz