A MAJORITY of Filipinos remained supportive of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. even as his trust and approval ratings slightly dropped in the third quarter, while Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio’s ratings continued to tumble, a pollster said on Wednesday, amid the widening flood control scandal that has rocked the government.

About 57% said they trust Mr. Marcos, while 54% approved of his performance, according to an OCTA Research report that surveyed 1,200 Filipinos from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4. It had an error margin of ±3 points. Still, both figures marked declines from July, with trust down seven percentage points and approval down eight points.

“Even with the observed declines, President Marcos, Jr. continues to enjoy majority trust and approval among Filipinos,” the pollster said in its report.

Ms. Duterte’s trust rating dropped by three percentage points to 51% in September, while her approval rating dropped by a point to 49%, “continuing a gradual downward trend observed since the first quarter of 2025,” it added.

Mr. Marcos drew attention to anomalies involving billions worth of flood control projects during his July state of the nation address, sparking a political fallout for his administration.

The controversy has since fueled street protests, exposed cracks within the political establishment and has dimmed economic outlook.

OCTA said Mr. Marcos’ trust rating was highest in Balance Luzon at 67%, followed by Metro Manila (55%), Visayas (53%) and Mindanao (43%).

The President’s trust rating suffered most in the Visayas, dropping 14 percentage points from July, while Metro Manila and Balance Luzon saw declines of 9 points and 7 points, respectively, it added.

“Across most major areas, President Marcos, Jr.’s trust rating decreased except in Mindanao, which recorded a 3-percentage point increase,” the pollster said.

Mr. Marcos’ rating was highest among upper and middle-income groups, with 64% of respondents from Classes A, B and C, saying they trust the president. This was followed by Class E at 58% and Class D at 57%.

OCTA said Mr. Marcos’ performance rating was highest in Balance Luzon at 64%, followed again by Metro Manila (52%), Visayas (50%) and Mindanao (41%).

“Satisfaction is highest among Class ABC (62%), followed by Classes D and E (both at 54%),” it added.

Meanwhile, Ms. Duterte’s trust rating was highest in Mindanao — her family’s political bailiwick — where more than eight in 10 Filipinos said they trusted her. About 63% of respondents in the Visayas expressed trust, followed by Balance Luzon (35%) and Metro Manila (30%), the survey showed.

“Vice-President Duterte-Carpio’s trust ratings also fell across all major areas, except in Visayas where it rose by 3 percentage points, and in Balance Luzon where it remained steady at 35%,” the pollster said.

Her trust rating was highest among Class E at 64%, unchanged from July.

About 51% of respondents from Class D said they trusted her, while it was lowest among Classes A, B and C at 31%.

OCTA said Ms. Duterte’s performance rating was highest in Mindanao at 80%, followed by Visayas (57%), Balance Luzon (37%) and Metro Manila (29%). — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio