More than 66 deaths and over 700,000 affected individuals were reported following the onslaught of Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally known as Tino, which caused widespread flooding and massive destruction across the Visayas, particularly in Cebu, according to the Office of Civil Defense (OCD).

Diego A. Mariano, deputy spokesperson of the OCD, confirmed that 49 of the reported deaths were in Cebu, mainly due to fallen debris, landslides, and flooding, with some incidents still under investigation.

The six bodies recovered by the Philippine Air Force following a helicopter crash in Agusan del Sur on Tuesday were also included in the total death toll.

In the provinces of Bohol, Capiz, and Leyte, one death was reported in each, all caused by fallen trees.

The Negros Island Region also recorded seven deaths: two were due to fallen debris and drowning, while the causes of the remaining five are still under investigation

Mr. Mariano also confirmed a total of 26 missing individuals, with 13 in Cebu and another 13 in La Castellana, Negros Occidental.

There were also ten reported injuries caused by fallen debris and floodwaters, while the causes of the others have yet to be determined.

Following the onslaught of Typhoon Kalmaegi, a total of 706,549 individuals, or more than 203,000 families, were affected, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said in its 6:00 a.m. situational report. The council is administered by OCD.

The report also said that most of the affected individuals were from Regions VI, VII, VIII, and CARAGA.

Affected families were already provided with over P31 million in estimated cost of assistance.

Meanwhile, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said that it has already distributed more than 123,000 boxes of family food packs and 1,652 boxes of ready-to-eat goods to areas largely affected by the typhoon as of 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The NDRRMC also said that more than 50 cities and municipalities remain without electricity, while power has been restored in 11 areas as of 6:00 a.m. Wednesday.

The Department of Energy said Tuesday it is coordinating with the energy sector to ensure the restoration of power in affected areas. — Edg Adrian A. Eva