A TOTAL of 19 transmission lines were unavailable due to Typhoon Tino, affecting power consumers in parts of the Visayas, the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) said on Tuesday.

In its 5 p.m. update, NGCP said there are 13 69-kilovolt (kV) transmission lines, five 138-kV line, and one 230-kV line that were offline.

The grid operator has successfully restored the Maasin-San Isidro 69-kV Line, providing power to the customers served by Southern Leyte Electric Cooperative, Inc.

“NGCP has mobilized its line crews and is currently conducting patrols. Simultaneous restoration activities are also being conducted in areas already accessible,” the company said.

In a statement, as of 1:04 p.m., the National Electrification Administration (NEA) said that total power interruptions were reported in eight electric cooperatives while 15 experienced partial outages.

“There is a safety protocol that has to be followed. Line inspection has to be done before electricity can be restored in the substations. So, just a little patience and I hope we are all safe,” said NEA Administrator Antonio Mariano C. Almeda. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera