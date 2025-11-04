THE government will distribute year-end bonuses and P5,000 cash gifts to civil workers ahead of schedule this month, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Palace Press Officer Clarissa A. Castro said the early release of benefits reflects President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s recognition of the dedication and service of government workers nationwide.

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has allocated P63.69 billion for the 2025 year-end bonuses of civilian and uniformed personnel and an additional P9.24 billion for the cash gifts.

The payout will cover more than 1.85 million government employees nationwide.

“Pursuant to Budget Circular No. 2024-3, the year-end bonus and P5,000 cash gift will be released with the first agency payroll of Nov. 2025,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said in a separate statement.

Under the DBM’s guidelines, government workers who have served at least four months since Jan. 1 and remain in service as of Oct. 31 qualify for the year-end bonus and cash gift.

The agency also directed all government offices to release the payments promptly and in line with existing budget circulars. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana