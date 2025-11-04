A PHILIPPINE lawmaker on Tuesday filed a measure urging a congressional inquiry into alleged large-scale dredging activities by a China-based company in the central province of Zambales.

House Deputy Minority Leader and Party-list Rep. Leila M. de Lima called for a review of the Chinese construction company’s contracts and compliance with local regulations, citing concerns of environmental damage and labor violations.

“The findings of such inquiry should guide the formulation of stronger environmental safeguards, transparency mechanisms, and accountability measures to ensure that all dredging and reclamation activities are conducted in accordance with law,” she said in House Resolution No. 424.

“If these large-scale dredging operations are left unchecked, we would be neglecting the welfare and concerns of our countrymen,” she added. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio