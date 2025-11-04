THE DEATH toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi, locally called Tino, continued to climb on Tuesday as disaster officials receive initial reports from affected provinces after the powerful storm unleashed heavy rains and floods across the central Philippines, submerging homes and forcing thousands to evacuate.

Three people were confirmed dead and at least one person was reported missing in the central province of Cebu, provincial information officer Ainjeliz Orong said. Two more deaths were still being verified.

“We weren’t expecting this much flooding,” Ms. Orong said by phone.

In neighboring Bohol province, one person was killed after being struck by a falling tree, disaster official Anthony Damalerio told DZMM radio.

Office of Civil Defense (OCD) spokesperson Junie B. Castillo in a phone call to reporters said that the agency has received reports that the death toll has risen to 26.

“22 were from Central Visayas, two from NIR (Negros Island Region), one from Region 6, and one from Region 8,” he said in Filipino.

Meanwhile, more than 187,000 were affected by Typhoon Kalmaegi as it continued to batter large parts of Visayas and neighboring areas, the state disaster agency reported on Tuesday.

In its 12 p.m. situational report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said 187,536 individuals were affected by the typhoon, with 122,519 currently staying inside evacuation centers.

Western Visayas was hit hardest by Kalmaegi where 133,554 individuals were affected, followed by Eastern Visayas (29,160), central Visayas (11,140), and Caraga region (11,110).

The agency also reported more than 2,100 affected persons in Mimaropa, and over 400 others in Negros Island Region.

Kalmaegi remained at typhoon category as it weakened on Tuesday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

Kalmaegi has already made three landfalls, as of Tuesday morning — first in Silago, Leyte at 12 a.m., Borbon, Cebu at 5:10 a.m., and Sagay City, Negros Occidental at 6:40 a.m.

It was monitored in the vicinity of Patnongon, Antique at 4 p.m. packing 130 kilometers per hour (kph) of sustained winds and 180 kph of gustiness, according to PAGASA’s 5 p.m. bulletin. It was moving Northwestward at 15 kph.

SIGNAL NO. 4 STILL UP

Signal No. 4, with expected typhoon-force winds, remains in effect in Calamian and Cuyo Islands in Luzon and many parts of the Visayas, including the central and southern portions of Antique, the central and southern portions of Iloilo, and Guimaras.

Signal No. 3 is up over portions of the Visayas and Luzon that may experience storm-force winds. These include the northernmost portion of mainland Palawan, the rest of Antique including Caluya Islands, Aklan, Capiz, the rest of Iloilo, the northern and central portions of Negros Occidental, and the northern portion of Negros Oriental.

Meanwhile, Signal No. 2 is in effect over areas likely to experience gale-force winds, including the southwestern portion of Masbate, the southern portions of Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and Romblon, the northern portion of Palawan including Cagayancillo Islands, Cebu including Bantayan Islands, the central portion of Negros Oriental, and the rest of Negros Occidental.

Signal No. 1 is hoisted over areas that may experience strong winds, such as the southern portions of Quezon and Marinduque, the rest of Oriental Mindoro and Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, the rest of Romblon and Masbate including Burias and Ticao Islands, and the central portion of Palawan.

Biliran, the northwestern portion of Leyte, Camotes Islands, the northern and western portions of Bohol, the rest of Negros Oriental, and Siquijor are also under Signal No. 1.

“Tino will emerge at Sulu Sea this afternoon or evening and is forecast to traverse the northern Palawan area by tomorrow (Nov. 5) early morning,” PAGASA said.

“It is expected to emerge over the West Philippine Sea tomorrow morning and may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by tomorrow evening or Thursday (Nov. 6) early morning.”

TYPHOON RELIEF

Meanwhile, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. has ordered key Cabinet officials to deploy aid to provinces heavily affected by Typhoon Kalmaegi as authorities rush to restore power and clear roads.

In a statement on his Facebook page, Mr. Marcos said the government is closely monitoring the storm’s effects.

The Department of Social Work and Development has prepositioned food packs, the Department of Energy and National Electrification Administration (NEA) are addressing power outages, and the Department of Public Works and Highways and Metropolitan Manila Development Authority have mobilized clearing teams, Mr. Marcos added.

Power supply was disrupted in several areas, with eight electric cooperatives reporting full outages and 15 partially affected, according to the NEA.

Clearing and repair operations are underway but hampered by strong winds and heavy rains, particularly in Mimaropa and the Negros Island Region.

OCD spokesperson Junie B. Castillo said the NDRRMC has activated its inter-agency coordination center to monitor the storm’s impact.

Mr. Castillo said 10,448 disaster response assets and 1,737 personnel have been deployed for debris clearing and civil works.

Around 30,000 responders from the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, Philippine Coast Guard, and local DRRM offices are on standby for search and rescue operations.

He also confirmed flooding in parts of Caraga and Cebu, where some residents reportedly refused evacuation despite warnings.

Asked about available disaster funds, Mr. Castillo said the government’s Quick Response Fund (QRF) remains sufficient, with Mr. Marcos having earlier ordered its replenishment following recent earthquakes and typhoons.

Several local governments in Eastern Visayas are preparing to declare a state of calamity, Mr. Castillo added, while others await assessments pending the typhoon’s exit.

Typhoon Tino, the 20th tropical cyclone to enter the Philippine area of responsibility this year, is forecast to leave the country by Thursday, according to the state weather bureau.

Authorities are also monitoring a potential new weather disturbance forming east of the Philippines.

Mr. Marcos urged the public to remain alert and follow evacuation orders. — Edg Adrian A. Eva, Chloe Mari A. Hufana and Reuters