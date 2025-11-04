THE Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) on Tuesday recommended the filing of cases over alleged “collusion” between former Public Works officials and contractors, involving a P72.3-million “ghost” flood control project in Bulacan.

In a statement, ICI Chairperson Andres B. Reyes, Jr. said the referral made to the Office of the Ombudsman concerns a riverbank protection structure along Bagong Silang, Plaridel, which was left undeveloped being paid in full by the Bulacan first district engineering office of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

A report by the Commission on Audit (CoA) confirmed that the project did not exist in its intended location. Instead, a different site was indicated in the “as-built” plans, with no documentation explaining the change.

“The results of the CoA technical inspection, together with available records, establish that the project was never constructed at the designated location despite the full payment of the contract cost,” Mr. Reyes said.

The ICI found that several DPWH officials were “grossly negligent, if not remiss” in ensuring proper implementation and lawful disbursement of government funds. It also alleged collusion between the implementing officials and the contractor, resulting in undue injury to the government.

The commission recommended the filing of charges for violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act, malversation, and falsification of public documents under the Revised Penal Code, as well as possible offenses under the Government Procurement Reform Act and Presidential Decree No. 1759.

The ICI also urged the Ombudsman to assess whether former DPWH Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan and former Undersecretaries Roberto R. Bernardo and Maria Catalina E. Cabral may be held administratively liable under the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Mr. Bonoan, who resigned last September amid a wave of corruption allegations involving flood control projects, earlier said that he had no involvement in any irregularities. Mr. Bernardo has likewise denied any wrongdoing, saying his conscience is clear.

The ICI stressed that it does not make categorical findings of guilt, adding that liability “rests with the proper authorities.” The referral, it said, forms part of its continuing effort to ensure accountability and protect the integrity of public funds.

‘DELUGE OF CASES’

During the filing, Mr. Reyes said the commission expects its work to accelerate in the coming months, noting that the ICI’s budget process is proceeding smoothly and will allow the hiring of more lawyers and investigators to handle the growing number of cases.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin C. Remulla, who received the referral, said his office will begin fact-finding proceedings before determining if cases should proceed to preliminary investigation.

“We will go into fact-finding immediately,” Mr. Remulla said, noting that the referrals may still require additional documents to support the filing of cases for preliminary investigation.

“And because you have to inform the accused of their rights and you have to have the proper allegations brought into the mix,” he added.

Tuesday’s referral was the third case transmitted by the ICI to the Ombudsman, the commissioner said that more will follow in the coming weeks.

Mr. Remulla said a parallel investigation is being conducted by the Department of Justice’s Task Force on Infrastructure Anomalies, led by Undersecretary Jesse Hermogenes T. Andres in coordination with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

The task force, according to Mr. Andres is also examining “kickback” patterns that may involve both public officials and private proponents.

Mr. Remulla further disclosed that the ICI’s findings could include recommendations to charge certain officials with gross inexcusable negligence, possibly extending to high-ranking officials, including a former Speaker of the House and other sitting lawmakers.

“It’s a novel theory. I know we’re crossing the boundary of normal legal theory. But we have to stretch it a bit,” Mr. Remulla said. “At the least, negligence should be charged against those who were responsible for their offices.”

Commissioner and former DPWH Secretary Rogelio “Babes” L. Singson, said early findings point to “total connivance” among DPWH offices, lawmakers, and contractors.

“Congress, DPWH, and even monitoring agencies were involved,” Mr. Singson said. “Without the role of DPWH officials, none of this could have happened.”

Mr. Remulla said the Ombudsman expects a “deluge of cases” extending into 2026, estimating that over 1,000 infrastructure projects nationwide are under review. Around 400 lawyers will handle these cases, he said, with additional staff to be hired.

“High-profile cases will receive more attention,” he added. “The higher position, the greater responsibility.” — Erika Mae P. Sinaking