By Adrian H. Halili, Reporter

THE PHILIPPINES is joining the United States, Japan, and Australia in forming an intergovernmental defense council amid concerns over China’s “destabilizing” actions in the East and South China Sea, according to a joint readout of defense ministers’ meeting.

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. met US Defense Secretary Peter Hegseth, Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles, and Japanese Minister of Defense Koizumi Shinjiro in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, where they reiterated commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

“The Ministers and Secretaries reiterated their serious concern regarding China’s destabilizing actions in the East China Sea and the South China Sea, and their strong opposition to any unilateral attempts to change the status quo by force or coercion,” the readout, shared by the Philippine Defense department late on Sunday, said.

Citing the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and the “legally binding” 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that invalidated China’s sweeping claims in the disputed waterway, the Defense leaders reaffirmed support for the ASEAN.

Mr. Teodoro, and his defense counterparts, also tackled support for the framework that would establish the Indo-Pacific Chiefs of Defense Cooperation Council to enhance coordinated cooperation activities.

Manila has been increasingly active in forging defense agreement with foreign countries to push back against China’s coercive behavior in the vital waterway, which handles an estimated $3 trillion in annual trade.

Among these are the Philippines’ Reciprocal Access Agreement with Japan, which entered into force in September, and the recently signed Status of Visiting Forces Agreement (SOVFA) between the Philippines and Canada, adding up to its existing VFAs with Australia, New Zealand and the US.

Apart from agreements, the four countries also conduct joint exercises, such as the upcoming Balikatan 2026, enhancing operational readiness and deterrence in the region.

The potential quad council may counter Beijing’ continuous illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive tactics and unfair practices, Chester B. Cabalza, founding president of the think tank International Development and Security Cooperation said.

Philippine vessels conducting resupply missions have been repeatedly harassed by Chinese ships in the disputed waterways.

“The South China Sea will serve as the ambit of coordination as Manila and Tokyo similarly experience maritime and territorial dispute with Beijing, while Australia and the US remain as staunch supporters of Japan and the Philippines to advance free, open and prosperous Indo-Pacific region,” he said in a Messenger chat.

He added that the agreement would also elevate the Philippines’ defense posture at par with the US, Japan, and Australia.

Mr. Cabalza said that the establishment of a new defense council normalizes a new form of defense network that maintains regional-based order without denying freedom of navigation and overflight.