THE PHILIPPINE Ports Authority (PPA) has recorded a total of 1.51 million passengers at the country’s major ports during All Saints’ and All Souls’ Day.

Data provided by the port regulator showed that it has recorded a total of 1.51 million for the Oct. 27 to Nov. 3 period.

PPA is expecting a total of 2.2 million passengers for the Oct. 27-to-Nov. 5 period, higher by 14.58% than the recorded 1.92 million in the same period last year but still lower than the pre-pandemic passenger count of 2.51 million for the period.

For the second quarter, passenger traffic rose 13.74% to 26 million from 22.86 million in the same period last year.

For the January-to-June period, passenger volume jumped by 8.61% to 45.3 million from 41.71 million in the comparable period last year.

The port regulator is expecting a total of 85.41 million passengers this year, exceeding the 2024 target by 9.5%. — Ashley Erika O. Jose