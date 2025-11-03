A PHILIPPINE Senator on Monday has filed a bill seeking to prohibit harassment on social media platforms, citing potential effects among vulnerable users like the youth.

“While social media serves as a platform to advocate for truth, it has also given room for ruining reputations, spreading fake news, rumors, false accusations, and violence,” Senator Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito said in a statement.

Senate Bill No. 1474, the Anti-Online Hate and Harassment Bill, proposed to penalize acts such as cyberlibel, online hate speech, and harassment, including expressions inciting hatred or discrimination based on one’s gender or sexuality, cyberstalking, and the non-consensual sharing of private information.

The measure mandates all digital platforms to remove or block harmful content within 24 hours of verified complaints or court orders. It must also suspend or ban users, preserve digital evidence, and provide accessible reporting.

Perpetrators may face potential jailtime and P50,000 to P200,000 worth of fine for violating the proposed law.

The bill maintains that fair commentary, satire, criticism, and opinions, especially those directed at public officials, remain fully protected.

It also seeks to create a Victim Support and Protection Program that offers psychosocial support and counseling through the departments of Social Welfare and Development and Health.

It also tasks the Department of Justice to provide legal aid as well as securing protection orders when necessary. All costs will be shouldered by the offenders. — Adrian H. Halili