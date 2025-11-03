TYPHOON Kalmaegi (local name: Tino) slightly intensified as it moves toward Eastern Visayas on Monday afternoon, prompting the state weather bureau to raise a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 4 over parts of Visayas and Mindanao.

Kalmaegi packing with sustained winds of 130 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of 160 kph, was located 170 km east southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 5 p.m. advisory.

The typhoon is moving westward at a speed of 20 kph and is forecast to “make landfall or pass very close to Homonhon Island or Dinagat Islands tonight or early tomorrow morning (Nov. 4).”

“It is then expected to make landfall over Leyte or Southern Leyte by early tomorrow morning, before crossing the Visayas and northern Palawan throughout tomorrow and Wednesday (Nov. 5) early morning.” It is expected to exit the Philippine area of responsibility by Thursday.

PAGASA noted Kalmaegi will likely make landfall at or near peak intensity, currently forecasted at around 140-155 kph maximum winds with higher gustiness.

“Rapid intensification before landfall remains likely. While the interaction of the typhoon with the terrain will trigger a slight weakening, Tino is expected to remain at typhoon category throughout its passage over the country,” it said.

PAGASA placed the following areas under TCWS No. 4: the extreme southeastern portion of Eastern Samar, the southern portion of Leyte, Southern Leyte, Camotes Islands, the northeastern portion of Bohol in Visayas, Dinagat Islands, Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands in Mindanao.

It also raised TCWS No. 3 over the southern portion of Eastern Samar, the southern portion of Samar, the central portion of Leyte, the northern and central portions of Cebu including Bantayan Islands, the central and eastern portions of Bohol, the northern portion of Negros Occidental, Guimaras, the eastern portion of Iloilo, and the rest of Surigao del Norte.

Signal No. 2 is in effect over the southern portion of Masbate, the southern portion of Romblon, and Cuyo Islands, the central portion of Eastern Samar, the central portion of Samar, the rest of Leyte, Biliran, the rest of Bohol, the rest of Cebu, and central portion of Negros Oriental, the rest of Negros Occidental, Siquijor, Capiz, the rest of Iloilo, Aklan, and Antique.

It is likewise in effect over the northern portion of Surigao del Sur, the northern portion of Agusan del Sur, the northern portion of Agusan del Norte, and Camiguin.

Meanwhile, areas under Signal No. 1 include Albay, Sorsogon, the rest of Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands, the southern portion of Quezon, the southern portion of Marinduque, the rest of Romblon, Oriental Mindoro, Occidental Mindoro, and the northern and central portions of Palawan including Calamian Islands and Cagayancillo Islands.

Northern Samar, the rest of Eastern Samar, the rest of Samar, and the rest of Negros Oriental, the rest of Surigao del Sur, the central portion of Agusan del Sur, the rest of Agusan del Norte, Misamis Oriental, and the northern portion of Bukidnon, the northern portion of Misamis Occidental, and the northern portion of Zamboanga del Norte are also under TCWS No. 1.

PAGASA urged residents in the Visayas to remain vigilant as Typhoon Kalmaegi approaches land.

In an interview aired on Bagong Pilipinas Ngayon, PAGASA Weather Specialist Charmagne Marie B. Varilla said the agency is intensifying its monitoring efforts as Tino nears its expected landfall late Monday or early Tuesday.

She advised the public to rely only on official updates from PAGASA verified online platforms, including its Facebook, YouTube, and X (formerly Twitter) accounts, where rainfall advisories and heavy rainfall warnings are being posted in real time.

“So far, preparations have already been made… If you are already in a safe place, please stay there for the time being, postpone any outdoor activities, and continue to monitor updates from Pagasa,” she said in Filipino.

Kalmaegi’s arrival comes as the Philippines enters the final quarter of its typhoon season, a period typically characterized by frequent storms that can disrupt agriculture, transport, and energy operations across the archipelago.

The Philippines, located along the Pacific typhoon belt, is one of the most storm-exposed countries in the world.

On average, about 20 tropical cyclones enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility each year.

The peak of the typhoon season typically occurs from July to October, although storms can develop as early as May and as late as December. — Edg Adrian A. Eva and Chloe Mari A. Hufana