THE Supreme Court (SC) En Banc has dismissed multiple petitions filed by Senator Jose “Jinggoy” P. Ejercito Estrada related to the controversial Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) cases, affirming that his graft charges can be prosecuted independently of plunder.

In a decision penned by Associate Justice Maria Filomena D. Singh on Oct. 28, 2025, the Court ruled that Mr. Estrada’s petitions on the plunder cases were “moot and academic,” as the Sandiganbayan had already acquitted him of plunder on Jan. 19, 2024.

At the same time, it dismissed his graft petitions, rejecting his argument that under the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act should be “absorbed” by the plunder cases.

The SC explained that plunder and graft target different forms of wrongdoing: plunder involves a public official directly enriching himself — Mr. Estrada’s plunder case was linked to at least P183.79 million in alleged kickbacks from businesswoman Janet Lim Napoles — while graft involves giving unwarranted benefits to private individuals, with Mr. Estrada facing 11 counts of graft involving roughly P255.11 million from his PDAF funds routed through various foundations.

He did not immediately reply to a Viber group chat message seeking comment. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking