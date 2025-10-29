THE Philippines and Canada will sign a defense pact later this week granting greater access for troops in each other’s territories, according to Manila’s Defense department, as it seeks to deepen security ties with its allies amid lingering South China Sea tensions.

Philippine Defense Secretary Gilberto C. Teodoro, Jr. and Canadian Defense Minister David Joseph McGuinty will sign the status of visiting forces agreement (SOVFA) in Manila on Sunday, forging a deal that began negotiations earlier this year to enhance military cooperation between the two countries.

“The SOVFA will then be submitted for presidential ratification,” the Department of National Defense said in a statement on Wednesday.

The visiting forces deal between the Philippines and Canada aims to reinforce their 2024 defense cooperation pact and improve interoperability by establishing a framework for operating and training troops within each other’s territories, the Canadian government said in a March statement.

Ottawa has consistently backed Manila’s stake in the South China Sea, one of the world’s most contested waterways, where tensions between the Philippines and China continue to simmer due to overlapping claims.

Beijing continues to lay its sovereignty over the energy-rich waters despite a 2016 ruling by a United Nations-backed court that voided its claims.

Philippine and Chinese forces have repeatedly sparred over disputed maritime features, and both have traded accusations of escalating tensions following incidents involving water cannon blasts and sideswipes between vessels.

The Southeast Asian nation has stepped up efforts to push back against China’s sweeping sea claims by expanding its web of alliances beyond the US, its long-standing treaty ally. It has forged visiting forces agreements with Australia, and most recently, New Zealand, alongside a similar deal with Japan.

Talks for a visiting forces pact with France and the UK are also under way.

Also on Wednesday, pollster OCTA Research Group reported that most Filipinos view the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) favorably, with 75% of Filipinos expressing satisfaction and 71% saying they trust the agency.

It said the high public trust and satisfaction ratings were driven by the Philippines’ territorial spat with China.

OCTA interviewed 1,200 adults on Sept. 25 to 30 for the poll, which had an error margin of ±3% points.

“Positive assessments of the PCG’s performance are closely associated with public awareness of its role in maritime security and disaster response,” it said in a statement.

While about seven of 10 Filipinos expressed satisfaction with PCG, about 4% were dissatisfied and 21% remained undecided.

“Satisfaction appears to be shaped by both regional exposure and perceived responsiveness, especially in areas affected by maritime incidents or geopolitical tensions,” OCTA said.

Meanwhile, about 5% of Filipinos said they distrust the PCG, while 24% were undecided. Seven of 10 Filipinos expressed trust in the agency, it added.

Doubt toward the PCG was elevated in the Davao Region, where 16% of respondents expressed skepticism, followed by Bicol at 12% and Caraga at 11%, OCTA said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio