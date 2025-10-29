THE Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said three air assets tied to former Party-list Rep. Elizaldy S. Co are no longer in the Philippines.

“CAAP confirms that three registered air assets connected to Mr. Co have departed from the country,” CAAP said in a statement on Wednesday.

Two AgustaWestland choppers landed in Kota Kinabalu on Aug. 20 and Sept. 11; while another Gulfstream aircraft registered to Mr. Co has remained in Singapore since Aug. 16, CAAP said.

“CAAP reiterates that it continues to closely monitor all registered air assets in accordance with the law,” it said.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in September requested the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) to freeze the billions of pesos worth of air and vehicle assets belonging to personalities, contractors and agency officials linked to anomalies in flood control projects.

These include at least 10 air assets with a combined value of $82.59 million tied to Mr. Co.

A total of P4.7 billion or $82.59 million worth of air assets were registered under Mr. Co’s Misibis Aviation and Development Corp. and Hi-Tone Construction and Development Corp. — founded by his brother Christopher S. Co.

Hi-Tone and Sunwest, Inc. founded by Mr. Co were among the 15 contractors that cornered more than P100 billion worth of flood control projects between July 2022 and May 2025. — Ashley Erika O. Jose