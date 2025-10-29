THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has tapped environmental and flood management experts to prepare the agency’s flood control plan, while also helping assess locally funded flood control projects.

“We reached out to various experts to form a working group. Because as you know one of the problems we discovered is the lack of planning, we discovered that several flood control projects were not planned at all,” Public Works Secretary Vivencio B. Dizon told reporters on Wednesday.

He said the agency has reached out to experts like Environment and Natural Resources Undersecretary Carlos Primo C. David as well as experts from the University of the Philippines to form the technical working group.

The agency is preparing to shift toward science-based planning backed by data-driven solutions, Mr. Dizon said.

“I am asking the group to vet the plans. If they say the plans are good and will have a positive effect on flood mitigation in various plans, then we will put those in the 2027 budget,” he said, noting that plans without experts’ approval won’t make the agency’s budget proposal for 2027.

The agency slashed around P255 billion worth of locally funded flood control projects from its proposed 2026 budget.

“But we really need flood control projects, because many areas in the Philippines are flood prone. This time we will plan this right,” Mr. Dizon said.

The technical working group will also come up with an initial plan, Mr. Dizon said, adding that the agency is still awaiting the 18 major river system masterplan that is still being completed. — Ashley Erika O. Jose