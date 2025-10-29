A CONGRESSMAN on Wednesday filed a bill that would grant the Ombudsman authority to access bank accounts without a court order, as calls for greater public accountability grow amid a widening flood control scandal.

The Office of the Ombudsman should have the power to examine back records of government officials under investigation to strengthen the anti-graft body’s power to look into anomalous deals involving politicians, Deputy Minority Leader and Party-list Rep. Leila M. de Lima said.

“These unchecked flows of dirty money – including possible patterns of money laundering – are made possible by the lack of sufficient enforcement and regulatory mechanisms to detect and report suspicious transactions in our banks,” she said in a statement.

Ms. De Lima said House Bill No. 5701 could empower the Ombudsman to issue subpoenas and take testimonies from persons of interest, while also granting access to their bank accounts without needing formal charges or court approval. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio