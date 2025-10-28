TOLLWAY operators are preparing for the expected surge of motorists across their toll network at the weekend, during All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

San Miguel Corp.’s (SMC) infrastructure arm SMC Infrastructure is anticipating a 10% increase in vehicle volume across its expressways during the Undas period.

With this, SMC is deploying 24/7 operations of its response teams to manage the expected high number of motorists.

Further, SMC Infrastructure said it is also implementing the One-RFID interoperability program, allowing motorists to use a single RFID-tag across SMC and Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC) expressways.

This program allows SMC’s Autosweep and MPTC’s Easytrip systems to be readable on each other’s tollways.

“We want to make it clear that interoperability has been launched, but activation still requires a simple one-time registration… Once enrolled, motorists can enjoy seamless travel across all major expressways,” SMC Infrastructure.

Separately, MPTC said that it is also intensifying operations by the deployment of additional personnel and round-the-clock traffic monitoring and quick response team.

It said that about 2,000 traffic, toll, and emergency personnel will be on duty across its network.

“MPTC encourages motorists to ensure their vehicles are in good condition, and RFID accounts are sufficiently loaded before traveling,” MPTC said.

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of the three key Philippine subsidiaries of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., along with Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund’s MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose