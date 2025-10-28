COTABATO CITY — Anti-narcotics agents clamped down eight individuals operating a drug den in Kidapawan City in an operation on Monday, that also resulted in the confiscation of P102,000 worth of crystal meth (shabu), a .45 caliber pistol and explosives.

City officials and barangay leaders who helped the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 (PDEA-12) carry out the law-enforcement operation said the leader of the group, whose name they withheld in the meantime, resisted arrest but was eventually subdued and cuffed by PDEA-12 agents and policemen involved in the drug den raid.

Charlene R. Magdurulang, PDEA-12 director, said on Tuesday that all eight suspects are now locked in a detention facility, to be prosecuted for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The operation was launched after local executives reported the suspects facilitated pot sessions in their drug den.

Ms. Magdurulang said she is thankful to local executives in Kidapawan City and to the director of PRO-12, Brig. Gen. Arnold P. Ardiente, for supporting their operation that resulted in the arrest of the eight suspects and the shutdown of their drug den, now guarded by volunteer community watchmen and barangay officials. — John Felix M. Unson