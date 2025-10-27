KUALA LUMPUR — President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Monday underscored the importance of upholding international law and strengthening regional cooperation as he addressed world leaders during the 13th ASEAN-US Summit and the 20th East Asia Summit.

At the ASEAN-US Summit, Mr. Marcos reaffirmed the Philippines’ commitment to deepen ties with Washington and other regional partners, describing the ASEAN-US Joint Vision Statement as a roadmap for advancing cooperation consistent with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Outlook on the Indo-Pacific and the ASEAN Community Vision 2045.

The summit, co-chaired by US President Donald J. Trump and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, focused on deepening security and economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.

Mr. Marcos expressed concern over continuing incidents in the South China Sea that “endanger the lives of Philippine personnel and compromise the safety of vessels and aircraft.”

He called the reported attempt to designate Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) as a “nature reserve” a violation of Philippine sovereignty and international law, citing the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and 2016 arbitral ruling.

Despite these incidents, Mr. Marcos reiterated that the Philippines remains “firm, calm and resolute” in pursuing a Code of Conduct in the South China Sea that is “effective, substantive and consistent with international law.”

Meanwhile, in Mr. Marcos’ intervention speech at the 20th East Asia Summit later in the day — speaking as incoming ASEAN chairman — he urged member states and partners to pursue “constructive diplomacy, restraint and respect for international law” amid growing geopolitical tensions.

“The rapidly changing times remind us of how tenuous peace and stability is in our global community,” he said, adding that the East Asia Summit remains a vital platform for dialogue on regional and global issues.

Mr. Marcos also welcomed the agreement between Hamas and Israel on the first phase of the Gaza Peace Plan, lauding US efforts and regional coordination that made the deal possible.

He expressed optimism that the plan would pave the way for a two-state solution and “long-term peace and stability in the region where two million Filipinos live and thousands of seafarers sail through.”

In front of Chinese officials during the summit, Mr. Marcos again condemned China’s declaration of a “national nature reserve” at Scarborough Shoal, calling it a violation of Philippine sovereignty and international law.

“The Philippines strongly protested such a declaration,” he said. “Bajo de Masinloc is a longstanding and integral part of the Philippines over which it has sovereignty and jurisdiction.”

The President cited the 10 successful rotation and resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre at Second Thomas Shoal since July 2024 as proof that “diplomacy and dialogue can ease tensions, provided that commitments are honored and translated into sincere action.”

Mr. Marcos closed his remarks by reaffirming the Philippines’ commitment to uphold its sovereignty and engage constructively with partners, congratulating the East Asia Summit on its 20th anniversary — a “milestone for continued dialogue and cooperation in critical times.”

The ASEAN-East Asia Summit consists of 19 members: ASEAN member states, Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the US. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana