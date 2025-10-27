A SENATOR on Monday called on the Cambodian government to cooperate with the Philippines’ efforts to end scam hubs that continue to lure Filipinos.

In a statement, Senator Rafael T. Tulfo said that he had met with Cambodian First Vice President Ouch Borith and Ty Sokun of the National Assembly of Cambodia to discuss possible cooperation.

“These victims are enticed by deceptive social media posts offering high salaries, but upon arrival, they are either underpaid or, in some cases, even tortured,” he said during a meeting in Geneva, Switzerland. Mr. Tulfo had also asked the Cambodian officials to investigate its own immigration officials to ensure that no local personnel are aiding the human traffickers.

He also requested for Cambodia to fast track the repatriation of Filipinos rescued in scam hubs.

“If you can help us with making repatriation faster because that is the problem we get now. After Filipino workers get rescued, their repatriation takes time. Maybe we can shorten it from one month to two to three days,” he said to the officials.

Mr. Borith said that his county was willing to work closely with the Philippines to address the issue.

He also said that masterminds of scam hubs are foreigners who can easily enter Cambodia due to the lack of visas. — Adrian H. Halili