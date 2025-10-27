THE Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), along with the NGA 911, and telecommunications company PLDT Inc., launched the unified 911 system’s second regional hub in Cebu.

DILG Secretary Juanito Victor C. Remulla, Jr. unveiled the new hub last Oct. 25 at the PLDT Smart Experience Hub at Osmeña Boulevard, which will serve as its temporary site. Its permanent site will be built at the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Headquarters in Lapu-Lapu City.

“With the BFP leading the implementation, supported by the DILG, PLDT, and NGA, we are building a future where no Filipino is left without help when it matters most,” Mr. Remulla said.

The hub is powered by technology from NGA 911 and supported by the telecommunications infrastructure of PLDT and ePLDT.

The command center, which will be open 24/7, will connect the public to just one emergency response system when they dial 911. The system can also handle calls in various local languages and dialects, including Tagalog, Cebuano, and Ilocano among others.

The Cebu hub will also be equipped with advanced communication platforms, live video streaming, and centralized data reporting.

It also comes with GPS-based tracking for callers and responders, geofencing, and real-time CCTV integration.

After Cebu, the government will set up six more regional hubs and satellite centers to complete the system.

