THE Justice Sector Coordinating Council (JSCC) will launch a tri-city specialty justice zone in Eastern Visayas next month to intensify the government’s response against online sexual abuse and exploitation of children (OSAEC) and the circulation of child sexual abuse or exploitation materials (CSAEM), crimes that have increasingly targeted minors in the region.

The initiative will cover the cities of Tacloban, Ormoc, and Calbayog, which were identified as priority areas for improving justice sector coordination in handling OSAEC cases. The JSCC said the project seeks to enhance inter-agency collaboration among local courts, prosecutors, law enforcement, and social welfare offices to ensure a faster and more victim-centered approach to case management.

The formal launch is scheduled for Nov. 5, with simultaneous events to be held at the Summit Hotel in Tacloban City, Sabin Resort Hotel in Ormoc City, and the Calbayog City Sports Center in Calbayog City.

This will be the country’s seventh Specialty Justice Zone, following those established in Cagayan de Oro, Iligan, and Ozamiz in 2024.

Each zone serves as a platform for localized coordination within the justice sector to address specific challenges and streamline case processes.

The JSCC’s Technical Working Group on Processes and Capacity Building said the three Eastern Visayas cities met the required 40 interagency reforms spanning the justice process — from case initiation and prosecution to adjudication and post-judgment implementation. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking