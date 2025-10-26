THE DEPARTMENT of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Sunday said that there are 222 active requests by Filipinos seeking to be repatriated from Myanmar, after the raid on a major online scam hub in Myawaddy last week.

“The Embassy is working with Myanmar authorities to finalize the deportation procedures for those currently in holding camps and to facilitate the rescue of those who remain in scam hub compounds,” the agency said in a statement.

The DFA confirmed that a raid of scam hubs was conducted by Myanmar authorities last Oct. 20.

The agency added that of the total requests 66 were reported to have crossed to Thailand, while nine managed to travel to Yangon and are now under the Embassy’s custody.

It added that it is also working with the Department of Migrant Workers and other agencies to facilitate the repatriation of affected Filipinos through official government to government channels.

The DFA added that it continues to work with both Myanmar and Thai authorities to hasten the return of Filipinos. — Adrian H. Halili