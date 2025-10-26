STEELASIA Manufacturing Corp. has denied its connection to 23 containers of alleged hazardous zinc dust exported by Zannwann International Trading Corp.

In a statement sent over the weekend, the company said that it strongly rejects the order of the Philippine Nuclear Research Institute (PNRI) for SteelAsia to take custody of the containers, citing that “it has no connection to these materials.”

“The containers were rejected by Indonesia in late September and ordered returned to Zannwann, which sources zinc dust from various steel producers for export,” SteelAsia said.

“However, PNRI, without following international nuclear safety protocols or conducting the required scientific tests, tagged SteelAsia as the source of the alleged radioactive materials while clearing Zannwann of responsibility,” it added.

According to SteelAsia, the PNRI has ordered the company to entomb the containers in its plant in Calaca, Batangas.

SteelAsia said that “it has no technical capability, facilities, or training to handle radioactive waste,” adding that the PNRI is the only legally mandated agency to perform such a function.

“[S]teel manufacturing does not use and therefore does not produce radioactive materials. The company manufactures and exports reinforced steel bars, not zinc dust, which is merely a by-product of its production process,” it added.

It added that data from PNRI showed that Zannwann also purchased zinc dust from other steel companies, “yet only SteelAsia is being unfairly singled out by PNRI despite the absence of any scientific or factual basis.”

The company said that the supposed findings of PNRI were used as a basis by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to order SteelAsia to stop operating its Calaca scrap recycling plant.

Prior to the DILG order, the company said that it voluntarily suspended operations at the Calaca scrap recycling plant out of an abundance of caution, without conceding the presence of any radioactive materials in the facility.

“The company is taking legal steps to protect its interests and is continuing to pursue all remedies available under the law,” the company said.

“PNRI’s illegal, baseless, and unscientific actions will lead to irreparable harm to the entire Calaca industrial zone, resulting in economic dislocation, the loss of thousands of jobs, and the stunting of Calaca’s progress,” it added.

It also said that it plans to engage international experts from Japan and Western countries to help address the situation. — Justine Irish D. Tabile